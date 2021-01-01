PAIGE Anessa Culotte Jumpsuit in Black. - size 6 (also in 10, 8) PAIGE Anessa Culotte Jumpsuit in Black. - size 6 (also in 10, 8) 64% cotton 17% modal 17% poly 2% elastane. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly and front button closure. Adjustable button shoulder straps. Faded denim fabric with faux front pockets. Back slip pockets. PAIG-WC19. 5569F60-2069. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Paige combines Southern California casual with pure sophistication. As a top fit model for denims heavy hitters Paige acquired cunning knowledge of fashion and an acute attention to detail. Paige launched her name-sake line to offer cutting edge design and trend setting styles.