The versatile Paige Anessa Culottes Jumpsuit can easily be dressed up for date night, yet comfy enough for casual weekend wear. Square neckline. Sleeveless. Button down placket. Side pockets. Flared leg openings. Poly blend for super soft feel and stretch. 64% cotton, 17% modal, 17% polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 30 in Shoulder to Crotch: 23 in Shoulder to Toe: 48 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size.