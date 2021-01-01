Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver and yellow gold-plated) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-plated bezel. Silver dial with luminous hands and alternating Arabic numeral and crystal hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 36 mm. Case thickness: 11 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 18 mm. Band length: 7.65 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Invicta Angel Chronograph Silver Dial Two-tone Ladies Watch 20268.