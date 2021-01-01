Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with baguette crystals. White (crystal pave) dial with luminous blue hands and index hour markers. A Roman numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 2 o'clock position. Three sub-dials displaying: date, day of the week and 24 hour. Caliber VH68 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 20 mm, band length: 8 inches. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Angel Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Angel Quartz Crystal White Crystal Dial Ladies Watch 28445.