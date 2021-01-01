Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel set with crystals. White mother of pearl dial with luminous yellow gold-tone Breguet-style hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Ronda caliber 515 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Angel Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Movt. Invicta Angel Quartz Crystal White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 28675.