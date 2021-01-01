Silver-tone and gold stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver-tone dial with gold-tone Mercedes-logo and Breguet-style shape hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hattori Caliber PC32A quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 11.5 mm. Band width: 18 mm, band length: 7.75 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Angel Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Angel Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch 36056.