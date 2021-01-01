NYX Professional Makeup Angel Veil Oil Free Skin Perfecting Primer - 1.02oz

Get ready to prime to perfection! NYX Professional Makeup's Angel Veil Skin Perfecting Primer is a heavenly, lightweight make up primer that will make your face feel like a dream come true. The facial primer has a super silky, light and fresh formula that creates a comfortable cushion on your skin to enhance makeup application. Now you can easily prep, smooth, and perfect your skin with this incredibly lightweight formula. This primer creates a smooth, uniform canvas that minimizes shine and makes application flawless. You'll love this primer for foundation because it makes makeup last with a satin smooth finish. This makeup base ensures smooth application and lengthens the wear of foundation, whether you're going for a full-face or keep it simple with a touch of CC cream. With a hydrating formula that locks in moisture, Angel Veil Skin Perfecting Primer is the best primer for dry skin. Your skin will feel like it has been touched by an angel! Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. PRO TIP: When applying, start in the center of the face and smooth out towards the jaw and hairline