MICHAEL Michael Kors Angela Mid

Every step will make a statement in the MICHEAL Micheal Kors Angela Mid slip-on heeled sandal that comes in a variety of colors. Endless adventures await in this super stylish footwear as it has materials that maximize comfort and give great support for all day wear. Branding logo initial charm on strap. Synthetic lining and insole. Lightly cushioned footbed. Open round toe. Rubber outsole. Leather upper. Slip-on style. Kitten heel. Toe thong. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.