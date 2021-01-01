Swarovski Angelic Tennis Bracelet with Clear Crystals on a Gold-Tone Plated Setting

Beautiful and elegant: The Angelic Tennis Bracelet combines the precision and quality of brilliant crystals with a timeless design and gold-tone plated band for a touch of glamour for any occasion Vividly sparkling: Clear crystals line the entire length of this gold-tone plated band with a simple yet secure clasp closure for easy, worry-free wear; includes extender for length customization Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life Easy to wear: The elegance and simple versatility of this piece makes for a fashionable addition to any outfit; a glamorous accessory for more formal occasions or a charming gift for your loved one Items delivered: 1 x Swarovski Angelic Collection tennis bracelet for women, 6.7 inch gold-tone plated chain, lined with sparkling clear crystal stones, with Swarovski bracelet box