MAJORELLE Angelita Gown in Blue. - size M (also in L, S, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Angelita Gown in Blue. - size M (also in L, S, XS, XXS) Self: 65% poly 35% viscoseLining: 100% rayon. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure. One-shoulder styling with ruffle trim. Ruched bodiceFront leg slit with ruffle trim. MALR-WD1002. ACD1122 F21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.