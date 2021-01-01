Stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Pilots rotating slide ring blue ion-plated bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 6 and 12 o'clock positions. 24 hour markers. Minute markers. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Citizen caliber Eco-Drive B877 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 200 meters / 660 feet. Functions: date, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second, solar-powered. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Citizen Blue Angels Promaster Nighthawk Eco-Drive Blue Dial Mens Watch BJ7007-02L.