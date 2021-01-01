Angle Solo Bluetooth Portable Speaker Compact Size Surprisingly Loud Volume Bass 100 Foot Wireless Range IPX5 Perfect Travel Speaker Bluetooth.

Best Quality Guranteed. Surprisingly Loud Volume - The solo is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA to deliver full range of sound with 5 watts of power from a custom neodymium driver; our proprietary passive bass radiator design delivers surprising bass output from such a compact design. the perfect travel speaker Incredible 100 Foot Bluetooth Range - Play up to 100 feet away from your device; our advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 provides fast connection and incredible wireless Bluetooth range of up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device; connects easily with the Echo Dot, Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Echo, Echo Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPad, Samsung Galaxy 8, Samsung Galaxy 9, Samsung Note, Smartphone, Cellphone, Laptop, computer, Mac, and all other Bluetooth devices Water resistant IPX5 - Splash proof, rainproof, Dustproof, outdoor travel speaker, perfect for the be