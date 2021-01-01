Enza Costa Angled Exposed-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top in Black. - size M (also in XS, XL) Enza Costa Angled Exposed-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top in Black. - size M (also in XS, XL) 94% cotton 6% lycra. Made in USA. Hand wash. Stretch fit. ENZA-WS913. 8JB3405. Designer of Enza Costa, Rogue, is a Canadian born based in Los Angeles. The line consists of comfortable yet luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and supima and definitely brings to the collection a sort of understated sheer elegance. A staple must-have in any wardrobe, her tees are featured on celebs like Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez.