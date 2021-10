Vertical stripes lengthen the silhouette of this effortless cropped jumpsuit. Surplice neckline Long dolman sleeves Button back with concealed zip Wide smocked waistband Cotton/linen Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Wide-leg Cropped About 53.25 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Contemporary Collections > Rhode > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. RHODE. Color: Peach. Size: Large.