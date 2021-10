If you have a favorite animal, then this cool hedgehog design is just for you. Hedgehogs are small animals that root through hedges, forests and our gardens especially in summer and fall. Great gift idea for Christmas, a birthday or any other present giving occasion for men, women, kids, boys and girls. Get this present for the hedgehog lover, pet rescuer or animal lover in your life and anyone who loves cute little hedgehogs! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem