Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones 40H Playtime HiRes Audio Deep Bass Memory Foam Ear.

is Ankers audio brand, our signature sound is loved by 10 million+ people around the world. Hi-Res Audio Certified: Custom oversized 40 mm dynamic drivers produce Hi-Res Audioa certification only awarded to audio devices capable of producing exceptional sound. Life Q20 active noise canceling headphones reproduce your music with extended high frequencies that reach up to 40 kHz for extraordinary clarity and detail. Reduce Ambient Noises By Up to 90%: Our team of engineers conducted more than 100,000 tests in real-life scenarios to fine-tune Life Q20s 4 built-in ANC microphones and digital active noise cancellation algorithm. As a result, the hybrid active noise cancellation can detect and cancel out a wider range of low and mid-frequency noises such as cars and airplane engines. 100% Stronger Bass: Our exclusive BassUp technology conducts real-time analysis of the low frequencies to instantly strengthen the bass output. Double press