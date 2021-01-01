Spend your day in comfort in the EILEEN FISHER Ankle Pleated Lantern Pants in Tencel Organic Cotton Fleece. Elasticized waistband offers a comfortable fit. Deep front pleats. Side panel detail, on-seam pockets. Subtly curved through the leg, slightly tapered at the ankle. Fits the body with ease. Responsible by Design: that means it meets Eileen Fisher's highest standard for environmental or social impact. It reflects the efforts to take responsibility for what is made, always looking for more sustainable materials and methods. 51% cotton 49% lyocell. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.