Add to your jean collection with the AG Adriano Goldschmied Ankle Super Skinny Leggings. These cotton-blend jeans are crafted with a button and zip-fly closure, logo patch at the back right waist, classic five-pocket design, skinny leg cut and cropped hems for versatility when styling. Pull-on design. 50% cotton, 41% lyocell, 7% polyester, 2% polyurethane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.