Ankle Weights Adjustable Wrist Weights Set, Wearable Weight Bracelet for Yoga Running Cardio Pilates, Durable Weight Wrist Straps for Women and Man.

?Adjustable Straps?Adjustable elastic straps can ensure that the weight of your ankle is stable and tightly fixed, and you can adjust it to use on your wrist. Daily Activities and Fitness?Suitable for all kinds of occasions, running, yoga, aerobic, pilates, walking, traveling, home workouts, etc. A good choice for your fitness. Quality Metal Materials?The weight of wrist is built-in metal, which is more stable and beautiful than traditional materials, durable, and not leaking, allowing you to exercise comfortably. Waterproof & Sweat Proof?The adjustable ankle weights use a full silicone surface layer, which is soft and skin-friendly, easy to clean, sweat-proof, and odor-proof. Efficient exercise?One-pound ankle and wrist weights can provide comfortable and constant resistance for your exercise, which can effectively increase heart rate, burn fat and increase muscles so that you have a better exercise effect.