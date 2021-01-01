Citizens of Humanity Annabelle Cut Off Short in Beige. - size 28 (also in 30) Citizens of Humanity Annabelle Cut Off Short in Beige. - size 28 (also in 30) 100% organic cotton. Light fading and distressed detail. Button fly. 5-pokcet design. Frayed hem with side slits. Shorts measure approx 11 in length. Made in USA. CITI-WF28. 1884-1185. Established in 2003, Citizens of Humanity is renowned in the fashion industry for its pioneering approach to premium denim. With an uncompromising focus on fit, fabric and wash. Citizens of Humanity jeans are the ultimate luxury denim.