Diane von Furstenberg Annalise Dress in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Diane von Furstenberg Annalise Dress in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Self 1: 100% cottonSelf 2 & Lining: 100% nylon. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Flutter sleeves. Ruched bodice with mesh fabric overlay. DVF-WD407. DVFDS2P021. Diane von Furstenberg first arrived in the fashion world in 1972 with her iconic wrap dress, the seed of what is today a full fashion house. By 1976, Diane had sold millions of her dresses, coming to symbolize female power and freedom to an entire generation. In 1997, after a hiatus from fashion, Diane reemerged on the New York fashion scene with the re-launch of the dress that had started it all and began transforming her company into the global luxury lifestyle brand it is today.