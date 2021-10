Our signature ANNY 70 pumps are defined by subtle yet nuanced curves that make them uniquely ours. Precisely engineered with a V-shaped vamp and low-cut sides they offer a flattering leg-lengthening effect with any outfit. This silhouette may be a wardrobe essential but it is anything but basic: Finished with a comfortable 70-mm heel it offers effortless wearability and around-the-clock style all at once. Stuart Weitzman Anny 70 Pumps, Black Leather, Size: 6.5 Narrow