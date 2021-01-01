ANOMOIBUDS TWS Earphones Wireless bluetooth V5.0 QCC010 HIFI 1000mAh Power Bank In-Ear Earbuds IPX5 Waterproof Sports Headphones with Mic-White

Features:- IPX5 WATERPROOFBy using a water-repellent mesh in the open ports, we can keep what's inside dry and fully functional. These earbuds aren't afraid of sweat or rain and now a little weather can't be an excuse to skip a workout- USING WIRELESS CHARGING TECHNOLOGYSimply put charger on the wireless charging pad and you can charge it while supporting Type-C USB charging-LONG MUSIC TIMEQCC010 supply up to 8 hours in a single full charge, charging dock provide up to 96 hours of battery life- DUAL CONNECTUse either earbud independently or use both and experience a seamless connection no matter the situation. Both earbuds auto connect to your device so no need to worry about switching or missing a connection.