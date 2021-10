What it is: A shower gel enriched with vitamin E, olive leaf extract, aloe vera and flaxseed extract to cleanse skin while draping you in the scent of AnOther 13.Fragrance story: In 2010, Le Labo was commissioned by AnOther Magazine to work on an exclusive scent. This project was born thanks to Sarah Andelman, founder of the store Colette, who initiated the creative collaboration between Le Labo and Jefferson Hack, the editor-in-chief of AnOther