Ansi Cut 4 Nitrile Grip Glove

DescriptionMen's palm- and finger-coated work gloves with grip, dexterity, and cut-resistance.These men's cut-resistant work gloves are built with the automotive, warehousing, and construction industries in mind. They have a nitrile palm and fingers, making them a good choice when handling small oily parts. The knit liner is seamless, so these gloves feel comfortable over the long haul. FeaturesNitrile palm and fingers for grip on wet and dry surfacesSeamless, cut-resistant knit liner for comfortMeets ANSI Cut 4 standardsRib-knit cuff for comfort and fitCountry of Origin: Imported