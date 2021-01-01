Make the perfect shot on your next hunting trip with the Antelope Target Face. A long-lasting polypropylene construction provides maximum durability and allows the target to take thousands of shots. The 100% weatherproof Morrell® Antelope Archery Target Face features grommets in all four corners for easy hanging. FEATURES: Archery target face for hog hunting Long-lasting polypropylene construction ensures maximum durability for long-lasting use Features grommets in all four corners for hassle-free hanging 100% weatherproof Dimensions: 42” x 28” Model: 715X