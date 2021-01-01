G. Label Anthony Tailored Shorts in Black, Size 8: Cut long and lean, these straight-cut fine-wool blend shorts serve as a playful proxy for traditional tuxedo pants (we took inspiration from a vintage Yves Saint Laurent suit, then tinkered with them to really nail the fit).They’re tailored, as a proper pair of trousers ought to be, and unabashedly chic, thanks to that modern, mid-thigh-skimming length. And that high-to-the-sky rise really highlights the waist. Body: 53% polyester, 43% wool, 4% elastane; Contrast: 100% cupro Dry clean only Made in Italy Measurements (from size 4): 14 1/4" waist, 19 1/2" hip, 14 1/4" rise, 3" inseam, 13" leg opening.