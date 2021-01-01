The Masque Bar Anti Aging Bio Cellulose Mask with Collagen, helps to preserve a youthful appearance by smoothing and revitalizing the skin. An innovative Bio Cellulose Mask infused with Aloe Vera replenishes, softens, and provides deep hydration for baby-soft skin. Bio Cellulose fibres have the ability to absorb and donate moisture and liquids, making them the perfect carrier for delivering nourishing ingredients to your skin. Derived from 100% coconut gel. Bio Cellulose is a super thin, natural fibre, it has a lot of advantages over traditional paper masks, especially for anti-aging treatments.