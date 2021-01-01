June Jacobs Anti-Aging Blemish Control Peel Pad s

June Jacobs Anti-Aging Blemish Control Peel Pads are formulated with alpha hydroxy acids and tea tree oil, plus a blend of broccoli, blue daisy, and willow bark extracts. Also formulated with a blend of white, red, and green tea extracts combined with goji berry, pomegranate, and grape seed, the pads leave skin looking smooth and clear. How do I use it: On clean, dry skin, smooth applicator pad evenly over entire face and neck. Avoid the eye area. Pads can be used twice daily in the absence of irritation. From June Jacobs Spa Collection. Includes: