Paula's Choice Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40 - Sheer Pink (0.27 fl. oz.)

Paula's Choice Anti-Aging Lip Gloss SPF 40 creates fuller-looking, softer lips while helping to reduce the risk of early skin aging. Made with coconut oil and vitamin E, this lip gloss provides soft shine and keeps lips looking fuller and moisturized while providing broad-spectrum sun protection without a sticky or greasy finish. Its sheer pink shade is suitable for all skin tones.Key Ingredients: Coconut Oil: nourishes skin and keeps lips feeling hydratedVitamin E: boosts skin's defense against free radicalsBroad-Spectrum SPF 40: decreases the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun if used as directed with other sun protection measuresKey Benefits: Provides weightless broad-spectrum sun protectionKeeps lips looking and feeling plumped and hydratedFlattering sheer pink shade is suitable for all skin tones