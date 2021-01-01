Jouer Cosmetics Anti-Aging Moisture Primer Hydrating Antioxidant Treatment 30 ml.

Prime, smooth and hydrate in one step using the Anti-Aging Moisture Primer Hydrating Antioxidant Treatment from Jouer Cosmetics. This anti-aging primer is formulated with Matrixyl® 3000, which features a blend of peptides that help restore elasticity and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Apply it to clean skin to extend the longevity of makeup. Key Ingredients: Matrixyl 3000: contains a blend of peptides, helps restore elasticity and diminishes fine lines and wrinkles Argan Oil and Shea Butter: nourish, lift and smooth skin texture Vitamin E, Ginseng & Gingko Biloba Extract: deliver antioxidants to skin, promoting a healthy, youthful glow Key Benefits: Hydrates, primes and smooths skin before makeup Helps restore elasticity and minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles Promotes, healthy, youthful glow Fragrance-free, silicone-free