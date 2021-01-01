Anti Bullying - Kindness is my superpower T-Shirt

Are you a kind soul that stands against cyberbullying and bullying in general? Than this is the perfect statement for you! This anti bullying shirt features a shield with a heart and the saying: Kindness is my superpower. Some heros don't have superpowers but you are still a superhero if you stand against bullying and protect others in your school or workplace from bullying. Kindness Is My Superpower perfect gift to celebrate the Unity Day. Choose Kindness, Stop Bullying. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem