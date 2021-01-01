Tone Fitness Anti-burst Stability Ball 65cm

Tone your core and work on your balance with the Tone Fitness Anti-burst Stability Ball. It's an effective solution for core conditioning, balance training and spinal stabilization. You can strengthen your abs, back and buttocks without having to go the gym. The Tone Fitness stability ball features a durable, burst-resistant shell and is made from an anti-slip material for a safe and comfortable total-body workout. As an additional safety feature, it has been designed to deflate slowly if punctured. The Tone Fitness Anti-burst Stability Ball is especially suited for performing core exercises. This exercise ball is also ideal for use as office seating to improve posture.