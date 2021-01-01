Anti Dust Plugs (5 Pairs) Compatible with iPhone, 5, 5s, 5c, SE, Cleaning Brush and Headphone Plug SIM Tools Included (Black)

SIMPLE PROTECTION - Keeps Sand, Dirt, Dust, Grime and Pocket Lint out of Your iPhone Ports - Easy to Install and Remove CUSTOM MOLDED - for a Perfect Fit with the Lighting Port and 3.5mm Earphone Jacks of your Apple iPhone SE, 5, 5s, 5c, 6 and iPad 4, iPad Air DURABLE and Tear Resistant - iPhone Dust Plug available in Black, White and Clear to match your Apple device MULTI FUNCTION - 5 Sets of iPhone Anti Dust Plugs; earphone plugs have an integrated SIM card Removal Tool. Set includes a bonus port brush. TINY BUT TOUGH - Weve crafted the phone dust plugs using silicone plastic which doesnt interfere with your smartphone charging, and retains its shape and good looks for years. Click Add to Cart now for port covers durable enough to outlast your device!