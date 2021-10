Get back on your feet and back out there after surgery with the FUTURO™ Anti Embolism Knee Length Stockings. These compression stockings feature graduated compression to enhance circulation in the leg, helping to decrease the chance of blood clot formation following surgery. Made with soft, durable materials and specifically designed for the recuperating patient, the FUTURO™ Anti Embolism Knee Length Stockings help you take steps toward a healthy, active future.