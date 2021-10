Be an American Patriot and protect our Constitution. Dr Fauci has cost us so much with his lies! Fauci is a huge liar and fake doctor. He deliberately deceived the public. No more Fauci. We want Anthony Fauci to be arrested and go to prison! Are you an Anti Faucist like Governor DeSantis? Perfect conservative design for US patriots! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem