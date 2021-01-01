Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Heal Your Body - Step by Step Guide + 100 Recipes to Nourish and Repair Andre Parker Author

Whether you are struggling due to an illness or condition linked to chronic inflammation (everything from rheumatoid arthritis to cancer) or just frequent colds, this book can help you on your quest for good health. According to recent research, there is a direct link between almost every health condition and chronic inflammation. Following an anti-inflammatory diet helps to reverse the negative effects of chronic inflammation and puts you back on the road to good health, physically and mentally. This book is both your one-stop, easy to follow guide to the anti-inflammatory diet and a comprehensive list of easy to make, delicious recipes to ensure that you can stick with the diet at every meal - and in between.- It explains how and why an anti-inflammatory diet can improve your health and change your life for the better.- It sets out the foods that reduce inflammation and the inflammation-causing foods that should be avoided. - It includes 100 delicious and easy recipes that focus on helping your body heal itself by reducing the inflammation in your body.- The recipes cover every meal of the day as well as snacks, desserts and even dressings. All of which are easy and simple to make and not to mention nutritious and delicious! - The recipes cater to people with all sorts of food allergies as all of the recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and sugar-free, and many of the recipes are vegan.You should notice a huge difference within just a few weeks of following the anti-inflammatory diet, leaving you with more energy, a clearer mind, fewer cravings, glowing skin and a slimmer waist, as well as relief from the many symptoms caused by chronic inflammation.This guide and cookbook will be the best investment in your health that you have made in a long time! Get your copy and start your healing journey now!