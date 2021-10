What it is: An active concentrate serum for sensitive skin that calms and nourishes with high-quality plant oils and anti-inflammatory botanicals. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: Made with 100% natural ingredients, this soothing treatment helps calm the appearance of skin redness and creates a more even-looking complexion thanks to nourishing buriti oil and antioxidant turmeric oil. Boswellia extract works with cork oak to support a