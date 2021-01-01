Teatrical Anti-Wrinkle Cream with Buddleja Davidii Flower Stem Cells, 8 oz With Teatrical Advanced Firming and Anti-Wrinkle Cream, you can utilize the best of innovative, plant-based ingredients to fight against premature aging and wrinkles. Teatrical Anti-Wrinkle Cream for women is formulated with stem cells of the Buddleja davidii flower to help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Buddleja davidii stem cells provide protection against premature aging of skin from exposure to UV rays. This anti-aging anti-wrinkle cream gently firms and lifts skin to minimize wrinkles and expression lines while delivering around-the-clock hydration for fast results. Renew the beauty of your skin with Teatrical facial creams. Teatrical is an iconic Latin brand focused on attainable beauty powered by innovative, plant-based ingredients that make a visible impact on your skin. Our natural skincare products are powered by stem cells of the Buddleja davidii flower. Teatrical skin care formulas are designed to protect, repair, and enhance for radiant, healthy looking skin. Teatrical offers a wide range of face care products to moisturize and revitalize your skin, including cleansers, anti-wrinkle creams, moisturizers, and tone correcting creams. Discover the power of stem cells with Teatrical.