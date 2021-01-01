Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker & Line-Correcting Moisturizer

WHAT IT IS A line-correcting moisturizer formulated to regenerate the look of skin in just one week.0.5 oz. Made in USA. HOW TO USE IT Apply to clean face and neck in the morning and/or evening. RESEARCH RESULTS In an 8-week self-assessment study with 91 women aged 35 to 75, two times per day usage: Wrinkles appear smoothed out in 2 weeks, Lines on the neck look less noticeable over time In an 8-week independent clinical study with 43 women aged 35 to 75, two times per day usage: 93% of women saw improved skin radiance, 100% of women saw improved skin smoothness. INGREDIENTS Peptides, Sodium Hyaluronate, Indian Gentian Extract, and Potent Forms of Vitamin 'C': Fight wrinkles. Saponins and Enhanced Hyaluronic Acid: Help counteract stress-induced damage on skin. Cosmetics - Cosmetics Multi > Philosophy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Philosophy.