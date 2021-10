Givenchy - Givenchy's black Antigona 4G bag sees creative director Matthew M.Williams fuse two house hallmarks - the angular silhouette which debuted in 2010, and founder Hubert de Givenchy's iconic emblem that was designed in the 1950s. It's Italian made from glossy logo-embossed leather with a zipped top and canvas-lined interior. Carry it by the detachable top handle or the adjustable shoulder strap.