Clever Carriage Company Antigua Patchwork Hobo Kim Isaacsohn, Head Coachman of Clever Carriage Company, travels the world to bring you unique product. This hobo is made of vintage fabrics, used to create huipil's and wedding dresses in Guatemala. It can take up to 6 months to create one huipil. This bag is uniquely patchworked with embroidered vintage tapestry pieces. When paired with bright Guatemalan fabrics this unique bag will add drama to any outfit. Good to Know