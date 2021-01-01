Sanitas Skincare Antioxidant Moisturizer (1.7 oz.)

Sanitas Antioxidant Moisturizer (formerly Vita Rich Moisturizer) features a highly concentrated formula that specifically addresses premature signs of aging by targeting environmental aggressors. The antioxidant moisturizer deeply nourishes the skin while delivering a plumping effect. The result is a firmer, brighter and younger-looking skin.Key Benefits:Multivitamin complex promotes skin renewal and supports collagen productionShea and avocado butters restore skins elasticity and deliver essential nutrientsHyaluronic acid improves skin tone and texture by providing unparalleled moistureHelps minimize fine lines and wrinkles