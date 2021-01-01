LoveShackFancy Antonella Dress in White. - size 4 (also in 0, 2, 8) LoveShackFancy Antonella Dress in White. - size 4 (also in 0, 2, 8) 100% cotton . Hand wash cold. Partially lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Shoulder tie detail. Eyelet fabric. Imported. LESH-WD394. LD835-784. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.