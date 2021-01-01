Lovers + Friends Antonie Short in Baby Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS) Lovers + Friends Antonie Short in Baby Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS) 55% cotton 45% poly. Made in USA. Machine wash. Elastic drawstring waistband with tassel accents. Side seam pockets and back slip pockets. French terry fabric. Shorts measure approx 13.75 in length. LOVF-WF356. ACF263 F21. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.