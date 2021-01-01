Antu Brightening Night Cream

A rich, nourishing night cream that restores the skin barrier and helps defend against exposure to airborne particulate matter pollutants. Made with our patent-pending, potent AntüComplex™ formula, this brightening night cream re-hydrates your skin, and is clinically proven to improve skin tone uniformity and soften skin overnight. Antü Brightening night cream is designed for all skin types and is especially great for dull, dry, or uneven skin. Certifications: EWG Verified, Ecocert Cosmos Cetified, Leaping Bunny, Vegan, Microbiome Friendly, PEFC, Carbon Footprint Standard, efficacy tested.