Moncler Anwar Matte Quilted Jacket

This boxy stretch nylon jacket has a warm quilted fabrication and sleek matte finish that creates a timeless transitional piece that turns to reveal logo styling. Stand collar Attached hood Long sleeves Front zip close Side seam pockets Logo quilted matte Back logo details Nylon/elastane Lining: nylon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Named after the beautiful Alpine town of Monestier-de-Clermont near Grenoble, France, the luxury outerwear brand debuted in 1952 with quilted sleeping bags and down jackets created to protect the town's workers from the elements. Today, Moncler's insulated, high-performance gear is supplemented with apr s-ski styles for women, men and kids, as well as shoes and winter accessories.