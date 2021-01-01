Anxiety Disorder Awareness Grandpa Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Grandpa Anxiety Disorder support, Anxiety Disorder Grandpa, Anxiety Disorder Grandfather, Anxiety Disorder Granddad, panic disorder Granddad, Granddad panic disorder awareness, Anxiety Disorder family member, an 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.