NBD Anzhela Shorts in Blush. - size XS (also in XXS) NBD Anzhela Shorts in Blush. - size XS (also in XXS) 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Hidden back zipper closure. Side slip pockets. Godet pleats at waist. Eyelet trim. Shorts measure approx 14 in length. Imported. NBDR-WF55. NBF27 S20. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.