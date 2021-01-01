AODUKE 3-IN-1 MagSafe Wireless Charger + Airpods + iWatch Charging Cable Dock Mount Holder Stand-White

Tip: 1. Magsafe Wireless Charge Click Here 2.Magsafe leather card holder click here3. Charging Magnet Back CoverFeatures:- Easy to use, simple and beautiful appearance- Comfortable hand feeling and long service life- Made of high quality silicone material, durable and wear-resistant- The stand makes your desk more organised- Fine workmanship and perfect style. Specification: Brand: AODUKEColors: White / Black / Pink (Optional)Material: SiliconePacking Included: 1 x Bracket (Wireless charger not included.)Tips: In order to be more convenient and affordable, it is recommended to purchase a wireless charger. Note:- Bracket only, not including mobile phone, iWatch, Airpods and charger- Phone stand holder does not have a magnet- Due to the light and screen difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures.